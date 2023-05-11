EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A new face will be joining Michigan State University as the vice president for civil rights and Title IX education and compliance.

MSU Interim President Teresa K. Woodruff announced Thursday that Laura Rugless will fill the position on July 1.

Rugless is an Army veteran, having recently served as an associate vice president for the Office of Institutional Equity and Title IX. Prior to that, she worked as the Title IX coordinator at Cornell University.

She got both her bachelor’s degree and Juris Doctor from the College of William and Mary.

Woodruff expressed her excitement over Rugless joining the team.

“Laura has spent her career advancing equity, civil rights and sexual violence prevention efforts, and her decades of experience in these areas will further our strategic goals,” said Woodruff.

The vice president role recently transitioned from an associate vice president position.

In her role, Rugless will be responsible for leading civil rights and Title IX compliance, serving as the Title IX coordinator and building on efforts to cultivate discrimination-free university community.

The position will oversee the following offices and university roles:

Office of Institutional Equity

Prevention, Outreach and Education Department

Resolution Office

Office of Support and Equity

The university’s equity review officer

The university’s Americans with Disabilities Act coordinator

“MSU’s determination and continuous improvement to deliver on its civil rights and Title IX commitments drew me to this exceptional opportunity,” Rugless said. “I am humbled and excited to lead the dedicated OCR team and work alongside campus partners as we do this important work together.”

Rugless’ appointment is subject to board approval at a June 16 meeting in Grand Rapids.