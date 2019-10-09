Michigan State University Police saying little about campus death

It’s been nearly two weeks since a person died on Michigan State University’s campus, and details surrounding the incident are unusually limited.

On September 28, MSU police say they were called to campus around 6:00 pm. Police confirm the person who died was not a student at MSU, and there is no threat to the public.

6 News spoke with MSU police in an attempt to get more information but left with more questions than answers.

“So is it being investigated as an accidental death or even a suspicious death?” asked 6 News reporter Kiara Hay.

“This is a death investigation that we are conducting our investigators are looking into the matter,” says Captain Doug Monette.

MSU police will not reveal age, gender, location the body was found, or a possible cause of death. Many people say the secrecy from the University isn’t new. MSU was heavily criticized for the lack of transparency involving the Larry Nassar scandal.

When asked if Captain Monette had a response to people frustrated with the department’s lack of transparency, he said, “This is an open and ongoing investigation…there is no threat to the general public or the MSU community.”