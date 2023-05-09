EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Summer break is here, but that doesn’t mean police at Michigan State University aren’t keeping busy.

In fact, MSU’s Department of Police and Public Safety (MSUDPPS) announced via Twitter that summer is a time where there are increased trespassing crimes on campus.

More specifically, the trespassing is taking place at multiple MSU athletic facilities.

“We want to remind our community that trespassing is a crime and may result in criminal charges,” the tweet read.

The tweet added that partaking in trespassing can be dangerous for one’s own safety.

You can report anything amiss by texting MSUDPPS at CRIMES (274637) along with your message, or call 911 in case of an emergency.