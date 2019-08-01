Michigan State University welcomes 21st President

Michigan State University welcomes a new president today with high expectations from those on campus.

“In some ways I’m not proud to be a graduate of Michigan State University,” said Michigan State Graduate Etienne Fields.

Dr. Samuel Stanley Jr. moved to East Lansing from long island after finishing up 10 years as head of Stony Brook University.

“We need somebody fresh from the outside I think, again to help us bring a new start, fresh start clean slate,” said MSU Associate professor Michelle Kaminski.

With transparency and accountability, “And hopefully he surrounds himself with people who can be honest with him and help him to understand and engage with these issues constantly,” said Fields. “So that we can change the actual culture and social atmosphere that people live in when they’re attending this university.”

We reached out to the university for an interview with stanley and a spokesperson responded by saying Thursday wouldn’t work, but an interview will be scheduled later on this month.

For now, Spartans are hoping this will be a positive change for msu.

“We’re hoping to have someone who can bring a new standard, a new day to have a very inclusive, diverse and ethical campus where students, faculty staff are all respected and treated well,” said Kaminski.