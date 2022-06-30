BATH, Mich. (WLNS) – As the week goes on, the field of the Michigan Amateur Championship continues to dwindle down. Heading into Thursday’s Round of 16, Michigan State senior golfer Bradley Smithson was the top remaining seed in match play.

On Tuesday, Smithson and DeWitt graduate Charles Delong were co-stroke play medalists and earned the top-two seeds in match play. By the end of the Round of 16 though, both would be eliminated.

Smithson’s college teammate August Meekhof was locked in at Hawk Hollow on Thursday. The MSU junior defeated John Quigley 4 & 3 (up four strokes with three holes remaining), to advance to the quarterfinals and set up a match with Lake Orion grad Justin Sui, who defeated Smithson in the Round of 16.

Meekhof led from start to finish and defeated Sui 5 & 4 to advance to the semifinals for the second time in three years. In the quarterfinals, Meekhof built his lead by carding a birdie on four straight holes and was feeling some type of way at that moment.

“Ball striking was really well and then I was making my putts. So, I kind of got on a heater right there so it was fun. It was a really fun day,” Meekhof said after the quarterfinals. “This course is all about placement. You don’t need a lot of drivers out here. Distance really isn’t a big factor. It’s more about accuracy and it’s a ball-strikers course.”

In the previous two Michigan Am’s, Meekhof lost to his former Spartan teammate and U.S Amateur champion James Piot. This year, he’ll take on Nick Krueger in Friday’s semifinal round at 8:15 a.m.