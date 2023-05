The former outdoor pool and dive tower will be turned into a greenspace area.

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A piece of Michigan State University’s campus that closed five years ago will be converted into a greenspace by the fall.

MSU spokesperson Mark Bullion confirmed the news Wednesday. Bullion added that the pool and dive tower were unsafe for use.

The former outdoor pool and dive tower will be turned into a greenspace area.

The outdoor pool and dive tower closed in 2018 due to a leak; demolition began on April 3.

The anticipated greenspace area is expected to completed in August.