EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One senior on Michigan State’s women’s soccer team is becoming a household name.

Shelby Township native Lauren DeBeau is the Big Ten Forward of the Year and is lighting it up on the pitch.

She told 6 News that she wants to see her name “in the lights,” before her career is said and done.

DeBeau began her career at Central Michigan University before transferring to MSU.

“I decided to leave Central Michigan. It just wasn’t working out for me, soccer-wise. As soon as I went in the transfer portal, I was waiting for [MSU women’s soccer coach] Jeff [Hosler] to call me.”

DeBeau’s mother attended MSU, and she’s been a fan of the Spartans since a young age.

“It was just so cool to get the opportunity to come here with, and kind of start building a new culture and a new program,” DeBeau said.

In her interview she also discusses her time honing her skills at MSU with coach Jeff Hosler, the culture blossoming on the MSU women’s soccer team, and more in this week’s MSU Coaches Show.

