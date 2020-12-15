Michigan Takes a Stand Against Drunk-Driving

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Tis the season to be safe on Michigan roads. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Highway Traffic Administration teams-up with Michigan to prevent drunk-driving over the holidays.

The state and federal government push for the Buzzed Driving is drunk-driving-awareness campaign. The entire goal is to ensure driver safety while traveling to, and from holiday parties, vacation destinations, and other festivities.

According to NHTSA, 839 people lost their lives in traffic crashes involving a drunk driver in December 2018.

The organization also states, on Christmas and New Year’s Day in 2018 there were over 285 drunk-driving related deaths than any other holiday.

Plus, if you’re caught drinking and driving you can face jail time, lose your drivers-license, and even face firing from employment.

The plan states, to create a plan to keep one person as the designated driver. Even if one alcoholic beverage is consumed ensure safety by utilizing public transportation, or a ride service to get home safe.

For more information regarding the plan visit the Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving awareness campaign.