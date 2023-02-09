HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WLNS) — A teacher in Hazel Park is now facing charges after he allegedly wrote a note saying the school would be blown up the next day, according to WXYZ in Detroit.

The note was found at Hazel Park Junior High School and sent the school into lockdown.

This all went down on Thursday, Feb. 2 and according to WXYZ, police at first thought the teacher saw the note and failed to report it. Now, officials say that he placed the note in his own classroom.

Police say they have charged Paul Jacobs of Livonia with making an intentional threat of an act of violence against a school, employees, or students, a misdemeanor.

Bomb-sniffing K9s came out to the building along with dozens of police officers, but nothing was found.

The Hazel Park Police Chief said the note was brought to the school with the plan of having classes canceled.

Jacobs was arraigned on Feb. 4.