Michigan teacher wins Jeopardy Teacher’s Tournament for $100,000

He did it! This Michigan teacher just won the Jeopardy Teacher’s Tournament taking home the $100,000 grand prize. Ben Henri is a 7th – 12th grade vocal music teacher from St. Clair Shores in Metro Detroit.

Henri won first place with $23,678 in his quarterfinals match last week sending him into this week’s semifinals match. He won that with a total of $30,001 to send him into the two-night finals, where the total scores from last night and tonight determined the champion.

Things got off to a rocky start in the Jeopardy Round for Henri. He, along with contestant Will Satterwhite, a band teacher from Virginia, couldn’t keep up with Maggie Kwait, a Middle School Humanities Teacher from New York City. She took a big lead headed into Double Jeopardy with $10,400 to Henri’s $5,400 and Satterwhite’s $1,800.

Henri shined in this round where the money totals are double. He eventually passed Satterwhite and even answered a Daily Double towards the end of the round. The scores going into Final Jeopardy were Henri in first with $21,500, Kwait in second with $13,200 and Satterwhite in third with $11,200.

The category: 18th Century Novels. The clue: The title character of this 1726 novel reaches 4 different lands as a result of a shipwreck, a storm at sea, pirates and a mutiny. What is “Gulliver’s Travels?”

Satterwhite answered wrong and wagered everything. His final total was $6,000 from last night. Kwait answered correctly and ended up with an accumulated total of $29,000. Henri also answered correctly. His final total was $34,001. The victory earned him the $100,000 grand prize. Kwait took home $50,000 for second and Satterwhite won $25,000 for third.

