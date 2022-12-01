JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan Theatre in downtown Jackson first opened in 1930. It’s been preserved for decades while entertaining the community with shows both big and small, but now it’s time for an upgrade.

“This building is one of those central focal points that brings us together,” said Executive Director for the Michigan Theatre of Jackson, Steve Tucker.

Tucker took over the theatre in 2012 after retiring from teaching. For him, the magic of this place is found in the legacy it carries in Jackson.

“I’m often taken aback by how incredible this place is and how many people have gone through these doors. Over 3 million in those 92 years,” said Tucker.

Today he’s kicking off a 6 million dollar campaign to make sure this treasure is not only ready for the future but also stays true to its roots.

“To restore the gem of Jackson to restore a Jackson treasure is to bring this building right back to its original beauty with the addition of modern technology.”

This would include improving everything you see and hear. This includes restoring the original Spanish-style plasterwork and painting, as well as updating the air system, upgrading the lighting, sound, and security. The plan also calls for added balcony seating and extending the stage. Tucker says these are things that are needed to continue to make this a memorable place to visit.

“To me, this is a grounding location. This is a spot where we can all say we were there then. Or I remember seeing that there then.”

Tucker says every donation matters both big and small. He knows he won’t be running this place forever, but when he looks into the future he’s hopeful this place will remain a community treasure for the next 90 years.

“We think it all matters, and I’m certain it all matters and it will make a huge difference down the road.”

The campaign is just getting started. For more information, click here.