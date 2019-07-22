Michigan utility customers without power could get $25 credit

Were you left in the dark in the wake of the strong storms that moved through the state this past weekend?

If you were without power for more than 16 hours you could be eligible for a credit of $25 from Consumers Energy and DTE.

Customers are eligible for the credit under “normal conditions” if the utility does not restore service within 16 hours after after an outage that was caused by less than catastrophic conditions.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel explains, “The weekend storms in some parts of Michigan have left hundreds of thousands of electric customers with extended interruptions in services and it’s important we remind them that they may be entitled to a credit as a result of those interruptions.”

More than 800,000 homes and business were left without power at different times during the weekend. As of Monday morning thousands of people were still waiting for power to be restored.

Any customer of an electric utility regulated by the Michigan Public Service Commission is eligible for this credit.

Credits are also available for repetitive interruptions if a customer experiences more than seven interruptions in a 12-month period.

>>>Consumers Energy outage credit form

>>>DTE outage credit form