Michigan wins $4 million CDC grant to improve PFAS and PCBs monitoring

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) - The Jackson Police Department responded to six shootings over Labor Day weekend.

On Friday an officer responded to the 500 block of Wilson Street for a call of shots fired. Casings were found in the area and a house was damaged. Another officer responded to the 1200 block of Mound Avenue after shell casings were found.

The next day officers responded to the 1300 block of Pringle Street for a call of shots fired. Casings were found in the area as well as damage to a house and two vehicles. That same day officers responded to multiple calls of shots fired near Moore and Pigeon Street. Casings were located in the area along with a gun and a magazine. Later that day officers assisted county units with a shots fired call near Hollis and Jackson Street.

On Sunday, officers responded to the 800 block of Maltby Street for a call of shots fired. Casings were found in the area and a house was damaged. Also on September 1st, officers responded to the 500 block of Union Street for a call of shots fired. Casings were found on the scene and a house was damaged. On that same day a 32-year-old man was arrested after a short police chase and arrested for fleeing as well as possession with the intent to deliver meth.

From August 30th to September 2nd, officers responded to 290 calls and had 19 arrests.