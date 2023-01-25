LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A 40-year-old woman from Michigan has been charged by Attorney General Dana Nessel for allegedly embezzling from a vulnerable adult.

According to Nessel’s office, Tanya Patterson’s father was admitted to the Schnebb Senior Care and Rehabilitation Center in St. Louis, Mich. in July 2019.

In August of that year, Patterson was appointed as her father’s guardian by the Gratiot County Probate Court.

It is believed that Patterson then opened a checking account in her father’s name, with her listed as his guardian. The account was where his Social Security income was deposited.

Nessel alleges that in 2021, Patterson took money from her dad’s account and used it for personal expenses.

“Guardians and conservators are entrusted to protect and manage the medical and financial matters of a protected person,” said Nessel. “Being a family member does not relieve a guardian of these responsibilities. If guardians breach that trust, they must be held accountable.”

Patterson was arraigned on Jan. 17 in Gratiot County. She was given a $20,000 personal recognizance bond.

She is expected back in court for her probable cause conference on Jan. 26.