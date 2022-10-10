SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — A Michigan woman has been charged after she allegedly spent roughly $1.1 million of her mother’s money when she had a stroke.

According to Attorney General Dana Nessel, 59-year-old Valda Cork was arraigned in the 70th District Court of Saginaw County on multiple charges.

Cork has been charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult over $100,000, which is a 20-year felony, and two counts of taxes failure/false return/payment, a five-year felony.

Nessel said in 2018, Cork was appointed as her mother’s guardian and conservator after she suffered multiple strokes and wasn’t able to take care of herself anymore.

Over a 12-month period, Cork spent about $1.1 million of her mom’s money, Nessel says.

That included the purchase of a $664,872 condo in Pompano Beach, Florida and $228,817 in spending that wasn’t reported to probate court.

“A person who takes advantage of a vulnerable person is deplorable,” said Nessel. “A person who commits these types of crimes will be prosecuted and held accountable.”

Nessel said Cork’s alleged plan was to inherit the condo from her mother’s estate without having to go through probate court, which would have cheated her mother’s estate out of $664,872.