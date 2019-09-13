Michigan woman helps grieving parents

Losing a child changes a family forever– But a local woman is doing what she can do to bring some comfort to local parents during their most difficult times.

“It started when my niece had her daughter here and she was ill so she was in the NICU and I thought Gosh I need to do something, said dress creator, Bonnie Kalahar.”

And that ‘something’ are elaborate, hand-made gowns for infants gone too soon. “So I started making her and crocheting her baby hats and then, of course, I get on my favorite website Pinterest and saw the angel gowns and I thought well gosh I can do that, said Kalahar.

The gowns are made from wedding dresses in a special tribute for mothers, and families, coping with the unthinkable. “I just like it. I’m doing something nice for someone who is a lot of pain. And if they don’t have to think about what they are going to put their baby in. Then I’m happy,” noted Kalahar.

Workers at Sparrow Hospital feel fortunate to have a member in the community with a unique gift that is being used for helping others. “It means absolutely the world to us. There is no way that we could provide the kind of loving support that we do without the help of people like Bonnie,” said Director of Volunteer services at Sparrow hospital, Melissa Sherry.

Bonnie never meets the parents but she hopes the dresses help bring some type of closure. “I just don’t need to know but if they’re happy with them then I’m happy too.”

If you would like to donate a wedding dress, you can stop by or call The Dowry Bridal Salon in Grand Ledge. You can also donate them at Sparrow Hospital’s main campus.