Michigan woman receives award for donating kidney

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman in Jackson received an award today for donating a kidney to a woman in Texas.

USPS Letter Carrier Martha Olsen received the Postmaster General Hero Award for donating the gift of life.

Olsen is a Jackson resident and letter carrier in the City’s Sixth Ward, she was celebrated this morning at an event at Jackson postal facility. She was also given a letter of recognition from the City of Jackson, presented by Sixth Ward Councilmember Colleen Sullivan.

