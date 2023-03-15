LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A group took to the Capitol Wednesday to discuss Michigan’s legislative priorities in regard to the state workforce.
According to the organization’s website, MichiganWorks! is a workforce association that “connect[s] local talent and job leaders with the advocacy, training, and information tools they need to be successful in their communities.”
MichiganWorks! CEO Ryan Hundt said the group’s intention was to engage with lawmakers about certain programs that the organization is working for.
“[The] programs are meant to help ensure that businesses and residents have equitable access to quality workforce resources that way they can continue to achieve upward economic mobility,” Hundt said.
For 2023, the organization is focusing on the following:
- Michigan Skills Fund
- The organization recommends around $100 million over three years for the Michigan Skills Fund to support short-term training opportunities and credentials for high-demand occupations.
- Youth Work Experience
- The group suggests distributing $80 million over the course of three years to support youth work experience initiatives.
- Michigan Works! Infrastructure Funding
- The association asks for $30 million as a one-time investment for digital and physical infrastructure improvements across MichiganWorks! network.
- Going PRO Talent Fund
- The organization suggests putting $100 million into the fund, which provides grants to employers to assist with training, developing and retaining current and newly hired employees.
- BRES Program
- The Barrier Removal Employment Supports Program aims to provide real-time wraparound services to job seekers facing obstacles that can interfere with employment.
- Youth Career Awareness & Exploration
- Dedicated funding to support efforts will help cover the overall cost of hosting events for youth career awareness.
- Michigan Reconnect
- The association supports efforts to reduce the Michigan Reconnect eligibility age to 21.