LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A group took to the Capitol Wednesday to discuss Michigan’s legislative priorities in regard to the state workforce.

According to the organization’s website, MichiganWorks! is a workforce association that “connect[s] local talent and job leaders with the advocacy, training, and information tools they need to be successful in their communities.”

MichiganWorks! CEO Ryan Hundt said the group’s intention was to engage with lawmakers about certain programs that the organization is working for.

“[The] programs are meant to help ensure that businesses and residents have equitable access to quality workforce resources that way they can continue to achieve upward economic mobility,” Hundt said.

For 2023, the organization is focusing on the following: