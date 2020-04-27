Michigan Works South East ready to virtually assist unemployed workers

More than one million Michigan workers are currently out of a job. The unemployment system is also so overloaded that some people can’t even get through, but Michigan Works South East in Jackson wants people to know that resources are available.

“Most recently what we have been able to launch is a virtual information session for laid off workers. The intent of that information session is to give guidance, and tips to navigate the unemployment system,” said Communications Manager at Michigan Works South East, Nicole Bell.

There are currently 720 jobs available in Jackson County, and include front lines workers, such as heath care workers, manufacturing, and grocery stores.

Starting today, Michigan Works will also launch virtual free workshops for anyone who has recently been let go, and is looking to upgrade their skill set. The sessions will include everything from resume writing to interviewing.

“Every single day at a different time throughout the day we are going to have one of our knowledgeable team members available for an interactive, and virtual workshop,” said Bell.

Experts also say to use the states job website https://www.mitalent.org/, and create a profile.

“Use that to your advantage. Employers once things start going in the other direction employers are going to use that website along with other websites to really look for candidates,” said Bell.

The first webinar will focus on resume strategies. To sign up there is a link below.

https://www.mwse.org/workshopsevents/