LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Special Olympics of Michigan is hoping to BRRReak 😉 records this year, with 25 Polar Plunges set to occur throughout the Great Lakes State.

In Lansing, locals gathered Thursday to take the plunge themselves.

“Each day the athletes of Special Olympics Michigan push themselves outside of their comfort zone, breaking down barriers in an effort to create a unified world,” a release from the Special Olympics said.

Though Thursday’s event has come and gone, those interested in participating in other Special Olympics of Michigan fundraising events can click here for more information.

Funds raised via the plunges go towards allowing Special Olympics athletes to travel and compete in day-long sports competitions throughout the year for free.

“The Polar Plunge is the single largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan, generating a record-breaking $1.5 million in 2022,” the statement continued.

Don’t want to jump into ice-cold waters? That’s cool (pun intended), because Special Olympics is also hosting a Frozen 5K at Polar Plunge locations in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Traverse City or the opportunity to participate virtually.

“Special Olympics Michigan is dedicated to creating a world that accepts and welcomes every single person regardless of ability or disability,” the statement concluded.