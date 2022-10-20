LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you use wood to heat your home, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recommends you snag some while you can.
According to the DNR, fuelwood supplies in some areas across the Great Lakes State are less than normal.
“Demand for firewood pulp logs is strong,” said general manager Tim Neff of AJD Forest Products in Grayling. “We have a waiting list from large firewood processors for production.”
If you are searching for places to get firewood, here are some sources:
- Firewood Scout
- You can actually harvest fuelwood from select state forest areas if you have a permit, which you can get for $20.
- You can also visit the Hiawatha National Forest, Huron-Manistee National Forest or Ottawa National Forest websites for fuelwood collection information.
The DNR recommends not transporting firewood long distances, to prevent the spread of forest pests and disease.