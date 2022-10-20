LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — If you use wood to heat your home, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources recommends you snag some while you can.

According to the DNR, fuelwood supplies in some areas across the Great Lakes State are less than normal.

“Demand for firewood pulp logs is strong,” said general manager Tim Neff of AJD Forest Products in Grayling. “We have a waiting list from large firewood processors for production.”

If you are searching for places to get firewood, here are some sources:

The DNR recommends not transporting firewood long distances, to prevent the spread of forest pests and disease.