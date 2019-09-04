Michiganders weigh in on flavored vaping ban

LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — As we continue to learn more about Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s ban on flavored vaping products, people are having mixed feelings about it.

Ingham County Health Officer Linda Vail said, “I feel good about it, we actually took measures in Ingham County a year or two ago to ban the sells of these to minors.”

“I’m okay with what the governor did today,” said Edmund Rushton. “I think it was a good idea.”

But, not everyone is singing her praises.

A Clean Cigarette Manager in Lansing John Whaley said, “It could put many companies out of business. It could put us out of business.”

Right now, the ban is not just stopping kids, this prevents anyone from getting their hands on flavored vaping products.

At A Clean cigarette, they do sell different flavors like apple and blueberry but he Whaley said that one of their most popular flavors is the coffee, which is an adult flavor.

“Our flavors, the four fruit flavors we have blueberry, peach, apple and grape are a small seller,” said Whaley.

“Flavors could exists as long as we’re not calling it bubble gum, gummy bear and things that we know are really more marketed towards children,” said Vail.

The governor said the number of kids who vape grew 900% between 2011 and 2015. Some kids who are vaping are showing respiratory problems, “Related to something going on with e-cigarettes and vaping,” said Vail. “And I don’t think we’ve gotten to the bottom of that yet.”

Whaley said this ban is not the answer.

“To jump in and say the whole vaping industry needs to shut down because of this is a little far fetched,” said Whaley.