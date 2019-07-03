Kids can plan the next family fishing trip on Saturday, August 3rd.
The third annual Take an Adult Fishing Day in Michigan includes the Hook, Line and Sinker program to offer instructions on how to fish while the Family Friendly Fishing Waters website helps families locate a fishing spot nearby.
Anybody who takes an adult fishing on August 3rd can share their picture using the hashtag #TakeAnAdultFishing to be entered into a contest to win fishing gear.
Michigan’s 3rd annual take an adult fishing day
Kids can plan the next family fishing trip on Saturday, August 3rd.