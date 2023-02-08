LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and State Budget Director Christopher Harkins outlined the governor’s fifth executive budget recommendation for the 2024 Fiscal Year plan Wednesday morning.

Whitmer said her plan primarily focuses on lowering costs, growing Michigan’s economy, and building a better future.

The budget recommendation rounds out to $79 billion.

Haskins is presenting the Executive Budget alongside Whitmer and other officials to a joint session of the House and Senate Appropriations Committees at the State Capitol.

Details have already started to emerge about Whitmer’s budget, including that the governor plans to send out $180 checks to taxpayers.

