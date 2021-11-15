Michigan’s firearm deer season begins

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)—Today is the opening day of the firearm deer hunting season, according to the Department of Natural Resources.

The department says this year over 550,000 deer hunters will head into the Michigan wilderness to hunt deer.

The Department of Natural Resources wants to remind hunters of safety procedures when they are hunting.

A recent study released by Michigan United Conservation Clubs estimates hunting and fishing in Michigan generate $11.2 billion in income each year, with the state’s hunters contributing nearly 80% of those dollars.

The department says if you are staying at a camp with others who aren’t vaccinated to wear a mask and social distance. They are also reminding hunters to sleep in separate tents and to sanitize.