Michigan’s first black-owned brewery, is celebrating the launch of new beer creations

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WLNS) Black Calder brewing company is Michigan’s first black owned brewery company.

They’re celebrating the launch of new beer creations. The Grand Rapids company was founded by Jamaal Ewing and Terry Rostic.

The owners say, they want to bring more inclusion to the Michigan craft beer scene, so they are focusing on flavors that are special to them and their culture.

Rostic says, “we’re going to do stouts, we’re going to do IPAs, we’re going to do lagers, and sours things that will open the gates for people to try a lot of different flavors. We are very flavorful people so we would like to get some flavors out.”