Michigan’s first community that alerts CPR-trained individuals about nearby emergencies

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Livingston County has become the first community in Michigan that will alert individuals with CPR training about nearby emergencies using a mobile app, according to our media partners WHMI.



The American Heart Association provided all eight of the Livingston County Fire Departments and Livingston County EMS with the financial support to use Pulse Point.



The Pulse Point Respond app notifies citizens trained in CPR that their help is needed nearby.



Over 350,000 Americans a year are not at a hospital when they have a sudden heart attack and 90 percent of those events are fatal.



Immediate CPR can double or triple a person’s chance of survival, according to the American Heart Association.



Unfortunately less than half of sudden heart attack victims received CPR from a bystander in 2016. Even fewer received a potentially lifesaving shock from a public access Automated External Defibrillator or AED. The Pulse Point AED app allows people to upload photos of nearby AED’s in the community so people can easily find them if needed.



PulsePoint also notifies users in real time of other emergencies in the area including car accidents and structure fires. These additional notifications are for public safety and allow the user to avoid the area.



Anyone with a smartphone can download the free PulsePoint Respond app through the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.



Once the app is installed, Livingston County Fire and EMS can be selected as the agency serving the area where a resident may live or work to receive alerts. Users may follow more than one agency.



PulsePoint is currently active in more than 2,500 cities across the country and is free to all users.