Michigan’s “Professor of Pot” convicted on ten federal marijuana charges

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLNS) – A jury convicted a man on ten federal marijuana trafficking-related charges.
Daniel Trevino, 47, of Lansing was convicted on marijuana dispensary operations across Michigan after a four-day trial.
Trevino was the owner of Hydro World, which operated in Lansing, Jackson, Grand Rapids, Mount Pleasant and Flint between 2010 to 2017.
Trevino had prior drug felony convictions for cocaine and marijuana which only allows him to qualify as a patient under state laws.
Trevino cultivated thousands of marijuana plants and sold nearly $3 million in marijuana. Under state law he was only allowed to cultivate up to 12 marijuana plants and possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana for personal use.
Marijuana is a Schedule I controlled substance under the federal Controlled Substances Act and is illegal for any purpose under federal law.
Trevino faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to a statutory maximum of 40 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced later this year.
“Marijuana remains illegal under federal law,” said U.S. Attorney Andrew Birge. “Perhaps he will get a better understanding of the law behind bars.”
