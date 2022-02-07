Michigan’s shortest fishing season lasts less than 40 minutes

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Black Lake Sturgeon fishing season lasted just 36 minutes this year.

The season’s quota only allows for six Black Lake sturgeons to be caught. The fishing season allows for the State and other organizations to gather data on the local sturgeon population.

All six sturgeons were captured during previous surveys performed by Michigan State University researchers and the Department of Natural Resources.

The largest sturgeon caught was a male that weighed 67 lbs and was 62 inches long.

