Michigans unemployment website crashes for two hours Tuesday morning

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) For two hours on Tuesday morning, Michigan’s unemployment website was down according to The Detroit News.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused an unprecedented number of people to file for unemployment. Just last week, claims have gone up more than 2,000%.

On average, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency receives about 5,000 claims per week. Last week, they received 130,000 claims.

To help with the influx of traffic to its site, the government is asking people to file on certain days according to their last name.