CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The debate about a possible 1,000 acre mega-site for new businesses in Eagle Township has been ongoing since January.

Locals have expressed fears over the change the site would being to the rural area. They’ve been outspoken about their concerns.

Business leaders around Clinton County shared their support for the site Wednesday.

The mega-site has been marketed as the Michigan Innovation Campus.

Members of the Lansing Area Economic Partnership said the area would give mid-Michigan the opportunity to attract the next “big name” in high-tech manufacturing.

The outpouring of support comes a day before a meeting about the site.

“We should really be rallying around our leaders who are trying to bring jobs to our communities and bring our supply chain to the United States. We see that as a distraction to the community process that we are very eager to engage with the community around,” said Victoria Meadows, a spokesperson for LEAP.

Many site opponents 6 News has contacted in the last few months have said they are primarily concerned about their home values depreciating, as well as farmland being converted to another use.

Thursday’s meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. at the Eagle Park Reception Hall.