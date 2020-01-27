Mid-Michigan community in shock over the death of Kobe Bryant

EAST LANSING, MICH. (WLNS) — News of the NBA legend, Kobe Bryant, being killed in a helicopter crash has stunned not just people in the basketball community, but also the mid-Michigan community.

6 News stopped at the Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe. That’s where most people went to watch Sunday’s Michigan State basketball game. In the room full of cheering fans, there was a sense of tragedy and a feeling of loss.

“I was really devastated over it because he was really popular around everybody and everybody kind of knows him even if you’re not a big basketball fan,” said Bryant fan Abby Harrison.

She added that, “I heard about his family too and about how his wife wasn’t on the plane but like one of his daughters was I think, and so it was just kind of heartbreaking to see how anything can happen in a day.”

Former basketball players at the restaurant said Bryant was a role model and someone that kept pushing them to get better.

“He’s really an inspiration to a lot of people,” Spartan Hall of Fame Cafe and former basketball player Christina Nickson. “I played basketball for a lot of years growing up and I know a lot of people I played with looked up to him and so it’s really a tragic thing really, a lot of people are going to be sad about it.