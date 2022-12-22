LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Companies BWL and Consumers Energy say they’re prepared for whatever mother nature brings.

Both plan on having workers on standby around the clock ready to restore power.

“We’re all ready to go and we have actually brought in our contracting crews in advance,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “We are housing them at a local hotel so that if this storm hits at the magnitude that we are hearing, there’s no travel time, we can start restoring customers immediately.”

In Jackson, Consumers Energy said they will have more than 100 crews ready on standby.

“”We are getting our crews ready. “Anybody who is available right now is prepping, their machinery, their equipment, and making sure they are getting the rest that they need because as soon as we can we are going to be responding and restoring power as fast as we can,” said Spokesperson for Consumers Energy, Brian Wheeler.

Officials stated that while snow by itself is not typically a huge concern, it’s the probability of high winds that could do the most damage.

“This is going to be a major storm,” said Wheeler. “Winds could be above 50 miles per hour and really the biggest issue there is its impact on trees. You are going to see not just individual branches but limbs and entire trees falling,” said Wheeler.

BWL officials say if your power does go out and you can’t get a hold of anyone that’s OK. The company has its own system to know exactly who is without power.

“We know your power is out and we are working to restore it. our smart meters will alert us, so and if you are out of town you don’t have to panic, we will know what is going on at your place and we will make sure you are taken care of,” said Peffley.

If a tree or power line does go down, experts said to keep clear.

BWL says they hope recent tree-trimming efforts cut down on outages.

“We actually completed that, and we are going through it the second time now and so what we’ve seen is a drastic reduction in outages now,” said Peffley.

Both companies call upcoming response efforts an all-hands-on-deck approach.

“Looking out for each other is so important, checking in on neighbors, checking in on people you know and love and hopefully the weather will spare us a little bit,” said Wheeler.

Both companies say in the event of a power outage, the best thing you can do is call them or check online for outage maps.