LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Farmers in the Great Lakes State are feeling frustrated with the large amount of rainfall that the state has had recently.

“So right now, with all the rain we’re getting, they’re keeping an eye on it,” said Theresa Sisung, industry relations specialist with the Michigan Farm Bureau.

Brett Roberts is a farmer in Eaton County, and he said he is around two weeks away from starting spring planting.

“We’re very, very saturated. What that means right now, for the crops that are in the ground, we have winter wheat in the ground right now, and that is underwater in a lot of areas,” said Roberts. “If the rain doesn’t drain off quickly on that, it will kill it.”

Roberts says if the rain continues, it will delay planting season.

But, what does that mean for farmers and their crops?

“Delay planting, especially in things like corn and soybeans, can reduce yields in the fall. And then also, it delays fall harvest,” Roberts continued. “As you move later in your planting season, those crops need so many days to mature.”

In the past week, many mid-Michigan communities issued flood warnings due to heavy storms. All of the rainfall comes after the state saw drought conditions during the winter and fall.

“We would like to see the rain slow down here pretty soon, so that they can get out in the fields and the fields can start to dry off,” said Sisung. “If a farm has more sandy soil, they can get out there much faster. If it’s a heavier clay soil, heavier soil, it’s a little bit tougher and they have to wait.”