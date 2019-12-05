Mid-Michigan home is a total loss after 11 departments fight fire

GREGORY, Mich. (WLNS) – Eleven fire departments across three counties worked together to put out a structure fire this morning.

Unfortunately the home was a total loss and this is the fourth fully involved house fire the Fowlerville Area Fire Department has been to in just over a week.

Fowlerville Firefighters want to remind residents to be safe as well as use caution this holiday season with chimneys, Christmas trees, lights and candles. They are some of the biggest factors for in home fire this time of year.

