Mid-Michigan home is a total loss after 11 departments fight fire

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Looking for a stocking stuffer with a lake view, river access, or winding trail in a prime location throughout Michigan.

Starting Tuesday, December 10th, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will begin its winter auction of surplus public land.

This years auction offers 147 individual parcels ranging in size from less than an acre to 160 acres.

Land is available in many counties including Allegan, Alpena, Bay, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Clare, Crawford, Delta, Dickinson, Houghton, Iosco, Jackson, Kalkaska, Lake, Mackinac, Midland, Missaukee, Muskegon, Newaygo, Otsego, Saint Clair and Van Buren.

The auction is part of a larger strategy to manage public land, according to a press release by the DNR.

Sealed bids must be postmarked by midnight Wednesday, Jan. 8, and will be opened Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The proceeds from the land auction will help provide future outdoor recreation opportunities.