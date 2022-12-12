INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — If you’re looking for a new companion, Soldan’s Pet Supplies in Okemos and south Lansing put together an adoption event every month.

The event is hosted by the Animal Placement Bureau.

If you are not looking to adopt, the No-Kill volunteer rescue group says it’s in need of fosters.

“The more you can see a dog in its own environment, even live and in-person as opposed to a picture on the computer screen, when you meet them and interact with them and get a sense of their personality, even if it’s just for a few minutes, it’s easier to picture them being apart of your life,” said Lisa Wallace, president of the Animal Placement Bureau.

If you’re interested in adopting, these furry friends will be at the Soldan’s Pet Supplies in Okemos on the second Sunday of each month, and at the south Lansing location on the fourth Sunday of each month.