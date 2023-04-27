EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Student athletes with the Capital Area Activities Conference gathered at East Lansing High School on Wednesday night for the Senior Scholar Athlete Awards event.

The event, which featured 6 News Sports’ very own Audrey Dahlgren, honors student athletes for their achievements both on and off the field.

Each school honors their top 10 academic achievers who received letters in two or more sports during their senior year.

This year, around 190 students were recognized for their hard work.