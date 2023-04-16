LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Murcielago MMA in Lansing is a training center for mixed martial arts fighters in the area.

The gym has gained national attention as not one, but three UFC fighters train there.

One of those fighters is Khaos Williams, who is ranked 22nd at welterweight in the UFC. Additionally, he has picked up three performance of the night bonuses.

A close-up of Khaos Williams’ boxing glove.

He said that he has two goals in mind: being champion of the world and giving back to the state he calls home.

Before Williams was taking on the top fighters in the UFC, he was a young man trying to make a name for himself after a short run in with the law.

“After I got out of jail, I pretty much started my career in Jackson doing brazilin jiu-jitzu and I jumped into it with some blind faith and now I got people all over the world knowing my name and you know I’m ranked 20th in the world,” said Williams.

Williams said he is using his past as motivation to be a positive role model for kids, something he admitted that he never had.

Khaos Williams trains at the Murcielago MMA training center in Lansing, Michigan.

“When I was coming up, I really didn’t have like somebody to glorify or really somebody really look up to,” he reflected. “I was looking up to the rappers and to the people more in the streets and stuff like that. The people that I seen that had money that was really doing something positive they was pretty much negative you know.”

He added that he understands the hardships many kids are going through trying to make money, but he said its never worth dying for.

Williams’ message includes encouraging those to find their passion and never quit.

“When I started my career I didn’t have a lot of people believing in me,” Williams continued. “I didn’t have a whole support system but I believed in myself and that’s the main thing that you need to do believe in yourself man and do what you love to do.”

In just three weeks, Williams will be back in the Octagon for the UFC, taking on another top fighter in his division. He said he has got plenty to prove.

“A lot of people think I’m a one trick pony and that I’m only a knockout artist, but man, they haven’t seen all the levels to my game and I’m a complete fighter and I’m ready to show that,” he said.

If you would like to have a chance to see Williams live in the Octagon, you can watch him on the UFC 288 Fight Card at 8 p.m. on May 6.