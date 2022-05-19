LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Midway Early Learning Center went into lockdown Thursday after police were called to investigate a disturbance.

When police arrived, a suspect ran from officers and through the Learning Center’s playground.

The suspect then barricaded himself inside a neighboring garage on Spahr Ave. He then ran east through another property where he was eventually arrested.

Midway’s lockdown was lifted after the suspect’s arrest.

The suspect is now being evaluated by medical professionals.