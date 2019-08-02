Millions in unclaimed property waiting for Michiganders

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WLNS)– The state of Michigan has hundreds of millions of dollars of unclaimed property right now, and officials want to put it back with the rightful owners.

On average, there’s enough money in the state’s Unclaimed Property division of the treasury to give $20 to every state resident. Some Michiganders have thousands of dollars waiting for them.

The division gave out more than $400 million over the last five years, according to its website. Most of it came from banks and businesses that turned over whatever they found in abandoned safety deposit boxes and properties

The property also includes items like coins and books made out of cloth that may have had sentimental value. And the department is trying just as hard to reunite people to these materials before they have to be auctioned away.

“Every now and then we get some oddities,” manager Terry Stanton said. “We do have a deceased person’s ashes. We did have some dresses. I believe that was a wedding shop that had closed down.”

If the division can’t track down a rightful owner for an item or money within three years, or if no one comes forward in that time with a claim, it goes into their annual auction.

“If it came to us in 1968 and you claim it in 2019,” Stanton says, “it’s always claimable.”

All it takes is a few minutes on the division’s website to make a claim–which they’ve tried to make as simple as possible.

“Under the old system they had to send in an inquiry form, and if we believed that they were the right person we would send them a claim form,” Stanton says of the old system. “It was a rather lengthy, U.S. Mail kind of process.”

The division hopes the new system will help them reach their goal of giving back $100 million a year.