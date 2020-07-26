UPDATE: The missing 2-year-old boy in Lansing was found

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE (5:53 p.m.): The missing 2-year-old boy has been found.
ORIGINAL STORY: Officers are looking for a missing 2-year-old boy last seen in the area of Centennial Courtyard and Bickett Blvd.
The boy has dirty blond hair and was last seen wearing a dark blue tank top with light blue shorts that have palm trees on them.
If you have any information or see a child who matches this description please call 9-1-1 or call the Lansing Police at (517) 483 – 4600.
This is a developing story and more details will be added as information can be confirmed. >>>