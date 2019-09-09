UPDATE: Missing 40-year-old woman found

18 years ago today, 2,996 people got up to go work and never came home.

The city of Lansing held its ceremony at Wentworth Park.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Mayor Andy Schor and the Lansing fire and police chiefs all spoke about those who lost their lives.

They also talked about the courageous workers here, who make sacrifices every day for us.

"I see our Lansing firefighters, our police officers, every day doing heroic acts. I see the teachers the nurses, the businessmen and woman, the day workers, our elected officials. They all sacrifice their time and energy to help this community." said Chief Michael Mackey, Lansing Fire Department.