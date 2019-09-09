UPDATE: Missing 40-year-old woman found

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – UPDATE: A 40-year-old woman who was missing earlier in Lansing has been found.
ORIGINAL STORY: An autistic 40-year-old woman is missing in Lansing.
Jennifer McGee is 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds. She has very short hair and was last seen wearing a purple shirt with flowers, black capri leggings with jewels on the bottom as well as white sneakers.
She was last seen today around 2:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Seymour Ave.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Lansing Police Department at (517) 483 – 4600 or 9-1-1.
