JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — Have you seen Dr. Bolek Payan?

According to a post on Blackman-Leoni Public Safety’s Facebook page, the doctor was last seen leaving Henry Ford Jackson Hospital on Dec. 22.

Payan’s car was seen at his home, but he has not contacted his employer, family or friends.

If you have any information regarding Dr. Payan’s whereabouts, call Blackman-Leoni Public Safety at 517-788-4223.