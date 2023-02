SHIAWASSEE, Mich. (WLNS) – Have you seen this man?

Jerry Dewolf is a 79-year-old man with dementia. He has been reported missing by his family.

He was last seen Monday night at 11:30 p.m. driving a 2010 gold/tan Chrysler Town and Country van with the license plate reading 8719L3.

It is believed that he is headed to Howell.

If you see him call 911 or Shiawassee Central Dispatch at 989-743-9111