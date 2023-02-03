LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police are searching for a teen who may be in Lansing or Saginaw.

According to the MSP Sixth District Twitter page, troopers are looking for Jade Lee Sackett.

The last contact with Sackett, who is 5-feet tall and weighs 90 pounds, was on Jan. 25.

She has blonde hair, blue eyes, and a tattoo on her left wrist and ankle.

MSP said she may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area.

If anyone has information on Sackett, they are asked to call the MSP Mt. Pleasant Post at 989-773-5951.