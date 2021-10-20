Missing person’s car, human remains found in soybean field in Barry County

MAPLE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Barry County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) says they found a missing person’s car, and human remains nearby in a soybean field in Maple Grove Township.

The car belonged to 41-year-old Rachel Lynn Hazen, who was last seen on July 21, 2021. The BCSO says Hazen left her son’s house on July 21 and was later seen at her own home by a neighbor.

Five days later, a close friend called law enforcement because they hadn’t heard from Hazen and she has been missing ever since.

Police have not identified the body as of yet.

The Michigan State Police helicopter first spotted the missing person’s car, and then three law enforcement K-9s found human remains close by.

The BCSO says that the investigation is still ongoing and they will be releasing new information as it becomes available.