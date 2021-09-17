Missing women are believed to be taken by man with a felony warrant

SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — 28-year-old Britany Dubay and Molly Sue Bluemlein are missing and Michigan State Police believe they are being held against their will by 33-year-old Chad Eric Bryant.

The women were last seen seen in the area of 2212 Mackinaw Rd. in Saginaw Township. Investigators believe they might be in a white 2012 Chevrolet Cruz with a license plate that reads EEU8638 in the Flint area.

Dubay is 5’5”, 198 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Bluemlein is 5’1”, 148 pounds, with blue eyes and blond hair.

Bryant is around 5’11”, 230 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes and multiple tattoos. He has a felonious assault warrant listing no contact with Molly Bluemlein along with a history of kidnapping according to MSP.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.