Mondays For Moms: What to Know About Breastfeeding and COVID-19

Mondays are for moms here at WLNS TV 6 and this week, we have answers for women who are worried about breastfeeding during the COVID-1 pandemic.

6 News Anchor Chivon Kloepfer sat down with Tammy Ashley, a nurse practitioner and lactation consultant at McLaren Greater Lansing, to learn more about what new moms should and should not be doing if they test positive for the virus.

Watch the segment above.

For moms who don’t have COVID-19, Ashley says feel free to kiss your babies all over. You’ll pick-up any germs that were put on them during the day and then your body will make the antibodies the next day to help protect them.