Monolith mystery comes to West MI suburb

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — The monolith mystery has arrived in West Michigan.

An unidentified standing object was installed Wednesday morning on the corner of 36th Street and Broadmoor Avenue in Kentwood. The object is made of a duller metal and not as shiny as some that have popped up elsewhere in the world.

The monoliths have been seen in several spots, starting in Utah. Similar pillars popped up across the U.S. and as far away as England and Romania.

Right now, there are few clues to how the Kentwood monolith ended up there.

But News 8 talked with a witness who pretty much dispelled the idea of aliens putting it there unless they’re driving around in pickup trucks and bobcats.

Allan Hernandez told News 8 he was a blue utility truck driving.

“As the light turn green and I was still looking at the truck because next to it, there a bobcat tractors that moves heavy objects and leaning against it was this silver pillar,” Hernandez said.

“I kind of wanted to maybe talk to that guy to see what’s the story. Did he put it up? Did someone pay him to put it up? Is it like a secret? I don’t know. I’s just a mystery, it’s just fun,” he added,

A few days ago, a monolith showed up at Lansing’s Old Town neighborhood a few days ago. It looks like the one in Kentwood.

In Lansing’s monolith, there are words at the pillar’s base that instruct people to go to a social media page called “Michigan Monolith.”