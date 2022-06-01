MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — Wednesday marks the first day of yet another construction project in Meridian Township.

As part of Meridian Township’s Local Roads Program, roughly 10 miles of road will be resurfaced, with a good chunk of the roads being side streets.

Currently, the schedule is for the contractor to mobilize and do necessary prep work during the week of June 1.

Next week, the primary work of removing existing asphalt will start.

The following roads will be worked on:

Overglen Court – From Pine Hollow Dr. to Cul-de-Sac

Fenwick Court – From Merford Ct. to East End

Mereford Court – From Cul-de-Sac to Pine Hollow Dr.

Pine Hollow Drive – From Whitehills Lake Dr. to E. Saginaw St. (I-69BL)

This new project is just another headache for those in the area.

Some of the other problem spots are on Grand River Avenue near Meijer, where it’s tough to get into several businesses there.

Another big issue is the bridge work on Okemos Road by Ferguson Park. That project has already been going on for months, making it tough for people to get to East Lansing.